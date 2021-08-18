Sky Cams
WATCH: Thousands of bees swarm near City Market

The bees were relocated with the help of the Savannah Bee Company
By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City Market in Savannah was buzzing early Wednesday afternoon but not in the way you might expect.

A hive of roughly 25,000 to 30,000 bees could bee seen flying around just off Congress Street in a busy part of Savannah.

Savannah Police reached out to the Savannah Bee Company for help safely removing the bees from the area. According to Beekeeper Kenneth Jenkinson, the hive was on the ground, which is not as common.

Jenkinson was able to locate the queen which encouraged the rest of the colony to follow.

The bees were safely relocated to a new hive at a Bee Garden on Wilmington Island.

