Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

WEDNESDAY | Summer-time heat, summer-time storm chance

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm and humid start to Wednesday with morning commute temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Beach communities remain around 80 degrees through the 7 a.m. hour.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees with the humidity factored in. Scattered downpours are forecast to fire up this afternoon. Not everyone sees rain, but some of the rain may be heavy. The forecast dries out again this evening, after sunset, as temperatures cool back into the 80s, then 70s.

A spotty shower, or two, are possible Thursday morning followed by scattered downpours Thursday afternoon. The summer forecast remains locked in-place heading into the weekend; afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s and a daily, isolated to scattered, chance of downpours.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
Richard Dodson
Richmond Hill man charged with murder released on bond
Andrew Wilkes
Savannah 12-year-old experiences inflammation from COVID-19

Latest News

*
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-17-2021
Tracking spotty rain at 6:23 a.m.
VIDEO | Isolated, to scattered, rain around today
*
TUESDAY | Spotty downpours remain in the forecast
Tropical rains today into Tuesday
Dave's 5pm Forecast