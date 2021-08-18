WEDNESDAY | Summer-time heat, summer-time storm chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm and humid start to Wednesday with morning commute temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Beach communities remain around 80 degrees through the 7 a.m. hour.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees with the humidity factored in. Scattered downpours are forecast to fire up this afternoon. Not everyone sees rain, but some of the rain may be heavy. The forecast dries out again this evening, after sunset, as temperatures cool back into the 80s, then 70s.

A spotty shower, or two, are possible Thursday morning followed by scattered downpours Thursday afternoon. The summer forecast remains locked in-place heading into the weekend; afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s and a daily, isolated to scattered, chance of downpours.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

