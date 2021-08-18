Sky Cams
Week 2: SCCPSS COVID-19 cases, quarantine data

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has released its second weekly update of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The school district posts school-based systemwide active COVID numbers each week.

The following data was collected Aug. 7-13, 2021. It shows more than 350 Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students contracted COVID-19 and 4,000 are in quarantine.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

