200 Club holding annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire can never predict when it will be called upon to take care of the family of a fallen first responder, but the Savannah-based organization must always be prepared to do so. And you can help that happen through the annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament.

One of the 200 Club’s biggest and most meaningful fundraisers every year, the tournament will be played at The Club at Savannah Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 8. An opening ceremony before play includes and honors first responders with a color guard, a flyover, and a moment of silence.

Proceeds from the tournament, hole sponsorships, and other donations will help the 200 Club continue to pay for the education of the surviving children and spouse of a first responders from a 20-county area who lose their life in the line of duty.

Even though fundraising has been challenging during the last year and a half, the 200 Club has expanded its scope and reach during that time. They have started assisting families throughout Georgia in accessing other funds earmarked for the families of fallen first responders - money that most families are not aware that they are entitled to.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.