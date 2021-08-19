Sky Cams
5th annual Broad Creek Clean Water Festival takes place on Hilton Head

Organizations came together to share ways to help protect a valuable resource in the Lowcountry...
By Gage Griffin
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Organizations came together to share ways to help protect a valuable resource in the Lowcountry - South Carolina waterways.

The 5th annual Broad Creek Clean Water Festival happened Wednesday on Hilton Head Island. This event brought together several eco-minded organizations and businesses to share information on how to protect Hilton Head’s water and beaches.

There was everything from food to live animals. All of the organizations have the same goal, but contribute in different ways.

“Walking around the different booths today you can see the ways in which your actions can affect the cleanliness of the water that surrounds us. Whether that’s about recycling or reusing and not leaving beach toys on the beach, protecting our sea turtles,” said Jean Fruh, Executive Director of The Outside Foundation.

The festival was hosted by the Outside Foundation. This foundation’s goal is to get kids outside and preserve and protect the local environment.

