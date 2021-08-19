Bananas assistant coach provides spark for championship run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When the Bananas won the Petitt Cup, the team was chanting one name. It wasn’t the guy who caught the game-winning out. It it wasn’t a player who scored a run, and it wasn’t the head coach, it was Reggie.

“That was- I can’t describe it, but I enjoyed every minute of it,” Reggie Horton said.

If you’ve been inside Historic Grayson Stadium, chances are you’ve seen Reggie.

He says he’s worked there over 20 years.

“I did grounds crew here. I did concession stands here...I did trash here. Maintenance...I did every job around this stadium,” Reggie recalled.

This year the Bananas promoted perhaps their most loyal employee to his favorite title yet: assistant coach.

“Coach [Tyler] Gillum basically said, ‘I want him on the bench, because he’s an energy-giver,’” said Team President Jared Orton.

Reggie was just the spark the team needed to bring home the hardware this season.

“Ultimate team player,” said four-year Bananas player Bill Leroy. “If he’s taking out trash or mixing up Reginade for us or giving us pregame speeches, he’s doing it with 100-percent effort and 100-percent energy and he’s always got a smile on his face no matter what he is doing.”

Even though he was promoted, he still mixes up his famous “Reginade” before every game.

His pregame speeches are legendary among players.

Nobody gets the boys hype like Reggie does.

The perfect pregame speech for Playoff Game #1. pic.twitter.com/k13zSSns7X — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 1, 2021

Reggie sums the season up best.

“It was special.”

The Bananas are back at it Thursday in Macon for game four of the Breakfast Bowl series with the Bacon, and back at home on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.