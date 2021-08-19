Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Commission discusses legislative priorities

Chatham County Commissioners met with state and federal leaders this morning to look ahead when it comes to the legislative agenda.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners met with state and federal leaders this morning to look ahead when it comes to the legislative agenda.

That meeting happened at the Palmetto Club at the Landings.

WTOC was able to ask Commission Chairman Chester Ellis what some of his biggest concerns are.

In addition to redistricting, he says getting people vaccinated against COVID-19 weighs heavy on his list of priorities.

“We’re looking at the county employees. We’ve had several departments affected. Folks who have been vaccinated, they live with folks who are unvaccinated or they’re around some and they’ve been carrying it into the workplace. So we looked at our numbers and the county workforce is just at 43 percent, so we need to do something about that right away,” said Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis.

Ellis says getting more people vaccinated is a priority, especially because we now know the delta variant is leading to breakthrough cases.

