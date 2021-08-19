Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham Co. commissioners discuss redistricting plan for District 7

By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners met with members of the local state delegation to talk about some important issues Thursday - one of those was redistricting.

Armed with the latest Census data, state lawmakers will soon reconsider borders of areas Commissioners currently represent.

Since representing Chatham County’s seventh district, Commissioner Dean Kicklighter has seen some massive changes. What once included Port Wentworth and the Georgetown areas, Kicklighter’s district now only covers a portion of Garden City, most of Bloomingdale and Pooler and some portions of unincorporated Chatham.

“West Chatham County, we’re leading the county with growth. Last time it absolutely exploded, and the seventh district had to lose over half of it’s land mass just to redistrict and have equal numbers,” said Commissioner Kicklighter.

Though the latest Census data numbers are still being crunched, Commissioner Kicklighter says he expects much the same this Census cycle.

“I expect a huge shakeup in the seventh district, in the eighth district which runs into Port Wentworth, and also in the fifth district which runs out on the southwest side of the county. So fifth, seventh and eighth will probably have massive changes coming up.”

Kicklighter says while he hates to lose areas of his district, re-drawing the lines is a crucial part of fair representation.

“It’s in the best interest of all the people, because we have to have equal representation for everyone.”

A lot is still up in the air when it comes to redistricting, including months of debate among state lawmakers.

We’ll continue to follow the process closely for you.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors gathered Wednesday outside The Haunt restaurant in Savannah.
Protestors at Savannah restaurant demand accountability in restaurant industry
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
*
Week 2: SCCPSS COVID-19 cases, quarantine data
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in coastal health region
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia

Latest News

Game of the Week: Calvary vs PAC
Game of the Week: Calvary vs PAC
As deadline approaches for $26B opioid settlement proposal, concerns raised by communities...
As deadline approaches for $26B opioid settlement proposal, concerns raised by communities impacted
COVID surge derails plans for new Springfield restaurant
COVID surge derails plans for new Springfield restaurant
Urgent Care centers seeing long waits due to COVID-19 surge
Urgent Care centers seeing long waits due to COVID-19 surge
Urgent Care centers seeing long waits due to COVID-19 surge
Urgent Care centers seeing long waits due to COVID-19 surge