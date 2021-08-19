Chatham Co. commissioners discuss redistricting plan for District 7

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners met with members of the local state delegation to talk about some important issues Thursday - one of those was redistricting.

Armed with the latest Census data, state lawmakers will soon reconsider borders of areas Commissioners currently represent.

Since representing Chatham County’s seventh district, Commissioner Dean Kicklighter has seen some massive changes. What once included Port Wentworth and the Georgetown areas, Kicklighter’s district now only covers a portion of Garden City, most of Bloomingdale and Pooler and some portions of unincorporated Chatham.

“West Chatham County, we’re leading the county with growth. Last time it absolutely exploded, and the seventh district had to lose over half of it’s land mass just to redistrict and have equal numbers,” said Commissioner Kicklighter.

Though the latest Census data numbers are still being crunched, Commissioner Kicklighter says he expects much the same this Census cycle.

“I expect a huge shakeup in the seventh district, in the eighth district which runs into Port Wentworth, and also in the fifth district which runs out on the southwest side of the county. So fifth, seventh and eighth will probably have massive changes coming up.”

Kicklighter says while he hates to lose areas of his district, re-drawing the lines is a crucial part of fair representation.

“It’s in the best interest of all the people, because we have to have equal representation for everyone.”

A lot is still up in the air when it comes to redistricting, including months of debate among state lawmakers.

