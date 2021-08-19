CHD health departments offering COVID-19 vaccine third dose to immunocompromised individuals

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health departments in the Coastal Health District will begin offering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to individuals with certain immune conditions on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Third doses are only recommended for immunocompromised individuals who previously received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Those seeking a third dose can provide documentation of their medical condition from their physician or sign a consent form attesting they have a qualifying condition. Examples of qualifying conditions include receiving an organ or stem cell transplant, undergoing treatment for cancer, having advanced HIV infection, or taking certain immune-suppressing medications. Click here for a full list of qualifying conditions.

The Coastal Health District serves Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties. To make an appointment for vaccination at your local county CHD health department, visit chdcovidvax.org or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Phone Line at 912-230-9744. Some vaccination sites allow walk-ins, but appointments are preferred at all sites and are required at the Long and McIntosh County Health Departments.

The Centers for Disease Control expects “booster” doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to be available this fall for residents without immune system concerns.

For more information on additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine, please visit cdc.gov.

