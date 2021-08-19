COVID surge derails plans for new Springfield restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - James Carlson’s handy work can be seen all over downtown Springfield.

“Anything he touches pretty much turns to gold,” says Carlson & Co. Director of PR Kate Mullen.

So, when he said this back in March.

“Local on Laurel will become a full-service restaurant.”

It seemed like a bygone conclusion.

Teaming up with Amy Moore of Simply Southern and her son Brice

But as successful as James has been, even he couldn’t have prepared for the recent surge from the delta variant.

“Opening a business during COVID is not profitable for anyone so unfortunately we had to end up tabling that decision,” said Mullen.

Between the increasing expense, “I mean getting something like a grease hood was crazy right now.”

And the decreasing amount of available talent, “the labor market started going down. Like, there’s a labor shortage everywhere.”

It became clear to James and his team that the Iron Exchange couldn’t be what Springfield deserved.

“We could have rushed it, we could have simplified our staff, but the thing is, we wouldn’t have been able to open with the experience we want to sell,” Mullen said.

Although the Iron Exchange may not be happening, at least for now, there is a silver lining.

“The food is not going away. Amy is opening up right next door to us and is going to sell her Simply Southern food and catering, casseroles and grab and go food as well,” says Mullen.

Another new addition to downtown.

As for the future of fine dining in Springfield, well, don’t count James out just yet.

“When Mr. Carlson has his mind set to something it happens. Whether it happens now or five years from now,” said Mullen.

According to Mullen they are still looking for a new location for the Iron Exchange.

As for Simply Southern they have not announced exactly when that will be open.

