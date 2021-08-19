Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-19-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We will see a quieter weather pattern as we move into the weekend. Our weather will be influenced by an inland trough and high pressure offshore. This will bring generally quiet mornings with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Temps will warm back into the 90s which is very seasonable for this time of the year.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms highs near 90.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Grace is over the Yucatán Peninsula now. Grace will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico and regain hurricane status by Friday morning. A second landfall is forecast along the Mexican coast Friday night. Grace is no threat to our area. Tropical Storm Henri is located southwest of Bermuda. This storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves between the US east coast and Bermuda. Henri will come close to the New England coast Sunday night into Monday but is currently no threat to us.

Marine Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3ft. Friday: W winds at 5-10 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.