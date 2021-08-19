Sky Cams
Game of the Week: Calvary vs PAC

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is Calvary Day’s final day of preparation before they kick off their 2021 campaign here at the Specialty Sports Complex against the defending state champions, Prince Avenue Christian. It’s WTOC’s Game of The Week.

It may sound like Dejavu because last season the Cavaliers opened the season with the Wolverines as well, and took a 42 to 7 loss. Calvary hoping for a much different outcome this time around.

Prince Avenue Christian graduated quarterback Brock Vandergriff, who is now at the University of Georgia.

Calvary Head Coach Mark Stroud said despite losing their star, they’re still a tough team and as the old adage goes, you either win or you learn.

“You come in, you’re playing the state champions from last year, you know, it sets you up really good being a little bit of an under dog going into that game, just really a true estimate about where we’re at right now going into the first game, so it’s great for us,” said Coach Mark Stroud.

“They came off the ball really hard in almost every play. We’ve got to be tough this game and be tough-minded and play through the last second of the game,” said Brooks Dawson.

MaxPreps ranks the Cavaliers at number six and Prince Avenue Christian at number two in Class A Private to open the season.

We’ve got Calvary Day and Prince Avenue Christian, our WTOC Game of the Week, Friday night during The End Zone on The News at 11, plus a slate of plenty more match-ups coming up, so make sure you tune in.

