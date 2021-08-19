Sky Cams
GBI crime reports shows reported rapes have increased in Chatham Co. over last 10 years

By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has crime reports through 2019. In Georgia the total number of rape cases reported was 2,508. That accounted for 1.07 percent of all crime in the state for that year.

The report also shows that a rape was reported every three and a half hours throughout the entire year just in the state. The GBI also has reports broken down by county dating through 2017.

These reports show that here in Chatham County, the rate of reported rape has increased within the last 10 years.

In 2011 the county reported 49 cases. Just five years later in 2016, the cases grew to 60 and the following year they increased to 115 cases in the county.

WTOC checked in with the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire to look at ways they help survivors of sexual violence and what advice they have for people who aren’t sure if they should seek help.

The RCC’s Executive Director Doris Williams says anytime some type of sexual violence has occurred, whether it happened years ago or recently, advocates with her agency are prepared to offer help and offer their services free of charge. That includes counseling, and even helping a survivor pursue a legal case if they choose to do so.

“We have had clients who at one point wanted to do anonymous, and then they were ready to file a case...we just call law enforcement, set up an interview and we’re there to support them during that process. And if they make that decision, then we just bridge those gaps wherever there are any,” said Doris Williams, Executive Director, RCC.

Williams says any instance where anyone feels they’ve been violated in a sexual manner, the RCC’s services will be available with full support, regardless of whether or not the violation reaches a prosecutable threshold.

To find more information about the Rape Crisis Center, visit their website.

