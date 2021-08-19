Sky Cams
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

Marion Roshawn Loury
Marion Roshawn Loury(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man.

JCSO says Marion Roshawn Loury is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and felon in possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. They say Loury is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at 843-726-7519, 843-726-7779, or SC Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

