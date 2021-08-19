J.C. Lewis Primary Health vaccine clinic extended at the Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center has extended their vaccine clinic in the Oglethorpe Mall for another three months due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

This clinic was initially supposed to be held from May to July, but the CEO of the J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center says when that end-date came they knew they needed to extend it.

CEO Dr. Rena Douse says as word about the delta variant spread, she knew it was important for them to keep helping the community to reach herd immunity. The clinic will now be open until Oct. 15.

Dr. Douse says it’s a great location because of the foot traffic and they’ve made it as accessible as possible for people to get to. All the vaccines are offered and they’re free.

Dr. Douse says when they first started in May they vaccinated about five people a day and were wasting a lot of vaccine. Now, they’re vaccinating close to 50 people a day.

“We were fortunate to see an increase in the number of individuals now coming out to receive the vaccines. Prior to school starting back we had a number of younger individuals coming in to receive their vaccination as well as families,” Dr. Douse said.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. DoorDash gift cards are given out as incentives as well as Uber vouchers for those who need help with transportation.

No registration is needed.

You may schedule an appointment at jclewishealth.org or just walk in. There is no identification or insurance needed. Free Uber rides to the clinic are available through jclewishealth.org.

