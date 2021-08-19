Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Mayor of Hinesville signs emergency order requiring face masks in city buildings, transportation

Update on COVID-19
Update on COVID-19(Gray Television)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mayor of Hinesville has signed a COVID-19 emergency order.

It comes as cases of the coronavirus rise in the community.

Under this new order, everyone, regardless of your vaccination status, within city limits will be required to wear a mask in city owned buildings and facilities. It also includes city-permitted events.

This will go into effect 8 a.m. Monday until 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 6th.

You can read the executive order in its entirety below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors gathered Wednesday outside The Haunt restaurant in Savannah.
Protestors at Savannah restaurant demand accountability in restaurant industry
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
*
Week 2: SCCPSS COVID-19 cases, quarantine data
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in coastal health region
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia

Latest News

J.C. Lewis Primary Health vaccine clinic extended at the Savannah Mall
J.C. Lewis Primary Health vaccine clinic extended at the Savannah Mall
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp signs executive order allowing businesses to choose if they follow local government COVID guidelines
Pop-up vaccine clinic set to open in Statesboro this weekend
Pop-up vaccine clinic set to open in Statesboro this weekend
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records more than 7,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, more than 3,000 hospitalizations