Mayor of Hinesville signs emergency order requiring face masks in city buildings, transportation

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mayor of Hinesville has signed a COVID-19 emergency order.

It comes as cases of the coronavirus rise in the community.

Under this new order, everyone, regardless of your vaccination status, within city limits will be required to wear a mask in city owned buildings and facilities. It also includes city-permitted events.

This will go into effect 8 a.m. Monday until 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 6th.

You can read the executive order in its entirety below:

