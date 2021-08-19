Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Pop-up vaccine clinic set to open in Statesboro this weekend

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A clinic in Statesboro this weekend hopes to help vaccinate people in a neighborhood and an age group that hasn’t gotten their shots.

They’ll hold the clinic inside the community room at Luetta Moore Park. It was originally supposed to be part of a huge party to celebrate the reopening of the park. But as COVID numbers changed over the past few weeks, they made a change in plans.

The demand on COVID testing comes as new cases and hospitalizations rise. Members of the city’s Youth Commission had hoped for big crowds and a big party to reintroduce the part that reopened just a few weeks ago. They’ve now shifted away from a big party to focus on a vaccination clinic, especially for teens. Dr. Kristina Patterson says the timing and location lend themselves to the cause of getting teens and young people vaccinated.

“It seemed like a natural fit and what a perfect location when you have access to population that might not be as mobile or have access to transportation,” said Dr. Patterson.

They’ll come back in a month to deliver the second dose. She hopes they can get young people vaccinated and help ease the strain of COVID cases in that age group and the community as a whole.

The clinic will be from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. They’ll still have some of the vendors that they’d originally planned.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors gathered Wednesday outside The Haunt restaurant in Savannah.
Protestors at Savannah restaurant demand accountability in restaurant industry
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
*
Week 2: SCCPSS COVID-19 cases, quarantine data
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in coastal health region
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia

Latest News

J.C. Lewis Primary Health vaccine clinic extended at the Savannah Mall
J.C. Lewis Primary Health vaccine clinic extended at the Savannah Mall
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp signs executive order allowing businesses to choose if they follow local government COVID guidelines
Paulson Stadium
Georgia Southern among least vaccinated football teams in Sun Belt
A $26 billion proposed settlement with three drug distributors and a drug maker raises concerns...
As deadline approaches for $26B opioid settlement proposal, concerns raised by communities impacted