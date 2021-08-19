Pop-up vaccine clinic set to open in Statesboro this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A clinic in Statesboro this weekend hopes to help vaccinate people in a neighborhood and an age group that hasn’t gotten their shots.

They’ll hold the clinic inside the community room at Luetta Moore Park. It was originally supposed to be part of a huge party to celebrate the reopening of the park. But as COVID numbers changed over the past few weeks, they made a change in plans.

The demand on COVID testing comes as new cases and hospitalizations rise. Members of the city’s Youth Commission had hoped for big crowds and a big party to reintroduce the part that reopened just a few weeks ago. They’ve now shifted away from a big party to focus on a vaccination clinic, especially for teens. Dr. Kristina Patterson says the timing and location lend themselves to the cause of getting teens and young people vaccinated.

“It seemed like a natural fit and what a perfect location when you have access to population that might not be as mobile or have access to transportation,” said Dr. Patterson.

They’ll come back in a month to deliver the second dose. She hopes they can get young people vaccinated and help ease the strain of COVID cases in that age group and the community as a whole.

The clinic will be from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. They’ll still have some of the vendors that they’d originally planned.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.