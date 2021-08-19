Sky Cams
Savannah Police looking for 2 missing teen sisters

(L) Ka'tori Jones, 13, (R) Yonique Garcia, 14.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are searching for two missing teenagers in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, sisters Yonique Garcia, 14, and Ka’tori Jones, 13, left Lavinia Street on Aug. 12 but were seen on Aug. 14 near the Humane Shelter on Sallie Mood Drive standing with a group of people by a white sedan.

If you have any information about the two teen’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

