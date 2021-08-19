SJ/C systems back online after ransomware attack, patient information may have been compromised

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many St. Joseph’s/Candler patients are getting letters in the mail, warning them about their personal, medical, and financial information may have been stolen due to the recent ransomware attack on the hospital system.

The breach happened two months ago. However, we still do not know how many patients’ information is at risk or who is responsible for the attack.

Addresses, social security numbers, financial information and more could be in the wrong person’s hands.

”We went from a fully integrated system to a paper system and we have not done that in 25 years,” said St. Joseph’s/Candler CEO and President Paul Hinchey.

Hinchey says the system is fully operational now.

You may remember major industries have been hit recently by ransomware attacks. However, cybersecurity experts say threats in hospitals are much different.

” It’s payday,” said Cyber Security Solutions President and CEO Horacio Maysonet. “They know that they can get the money quicker through a hospital because we are dealing with the pandemic. There are people’s lives involved so systems, an organization, is going to do anything that I need to do to to get systems back and running to keep people alive.”

Maysonet says hackers will sell your information on the dark web just to make a quick buck.

”A medical record or medical information or insurance information goes for about 60 dollars to 75 dollars per person, per record,” said Maysonet.

According to letters St. Joseph/Candler Health System sent patients, the system says they determined an “unauthorized party” gained access to their IT network between December 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021.

Hinchey says they have taken security measures to prevent this from happening again.

”We have hired several national companies, one who does all the security for Amazon and we put in all of these firewalls to make sure we mitigate that as best we can from ever happening again, because once is enough,” said Hinchey.

The hospital system says they were still able to care and admit for patients. The criminal investigation into the ransomware attack is ongoing.

Maysonet says the typical penalty for companies is to pay at least 6 months of credit monitoring. St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System is offering to pay for one year of monitoring with Experian’s IdentityWorks.

Here are some tips to keep your information safe:

1) After that one year is up, sign up for a identity theft monitoring service. You can find companies on the Better Business Bureau website

2) If you have children, consider freezing their credit until they are older .Its free to do and prevents anyone from opening an account in their name.

3) Use different passwords for different accounts. Using the same password gives criminals access to everything.

