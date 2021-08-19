Sky Cams
SPD seeks to ID suspect who stole contractor’s tools

SPD theft suspect
SPD theft suspect(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are working to identify a man who stole $1,200 in tools from a contractor in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, he contractor was working at a business in the 800 block of Montgomery Street in late July when the unknown man grabbed the tools and fled the location in a white, two-door, older model pickup truck.

Theft suspect's vehicle
Theft suspect's vehicle(Savannah Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Northwest Precinct at (912) 651-6990 or 651-6994. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted online at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

SPD theft suspect
SPD theft suspect(Savannah Police Department)

