Statesboro Exchange Club holds child abuse prevention fundraiser

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bowling teams in Statesboro are lining up to help stop child abuse Thursday night.

It’s happening at The Clubhouse in Statesboro for the annual Strike Out Child Abuse. It’s hosted by the Exchange Club of Statesboro and they say they’re excited to be having this once again after cancelling last year due to COVID.

It brings together bowling teams from local businesses and other civic clubs to raise money and raise awareness to the issue. The club uses the proceeds to fund local scholarships as well as helping local agencies like Fostering Bulloch, CASA, Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter and others. Organizers say they’re eager for tonight after last year.

“We were so disappointed last year not to have it. We feel those agencies that we support missed our donations and we missed out on giving back to our community,” said Exchange Club President Christina Harrell.

This marks their fourth year and Harrell says they’re ready to get back on track.

Two years ago, they smashed their goal and raised $21,000 and they hope to top that. WTOC’s Dal Cannady will serve as the emcee.

