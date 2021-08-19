Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Statesboro Exchange Club holds child abuse prevention fundraiser

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bowling teams in Statesboro are lining up to help stop child abuse Thursday night.

It’s happening at The Clubhouse in Statesboro for the annual Strike Out Child Abuse. It’s hosted by the Exchange Club of Statesboro and they say they’re excited to be having this once again after cancelling last year due to COVID.

It brings together bowling teams from local businesses and other civic clubs to raise money and raise awareness to the issue. The club uses the proceeds to fund local scholarships as well as helping local agencies like Fostering Bulloch, CASA, Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter and others. Organizers say they’re eager for tonight after last year.

“We were so disappointed last year not to have it. We feel those agencies that we support missed our donations and we missed out on giving back to our community,” said Exchange Club President Christina Harrell.

This marks their fourth year and Harrell says they’re ready to get back on track.

Two years ago, they smashed their goal and raised $21,000 and they hope to top that. WTOC’s Dal Cannady will serve as the emcee.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors gathered Wednesday outside The Haunt restaurant in Savannah.
Protestors at Savannah restaurant demand accountability in restaurant industry
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
*
Week 2: SCCPSS COVID-19 cases, quarantine data
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in coastal health region
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia

Latest News

Game of the Week: Calvary vs PAC
Game of the Week: Calvary vs PAC
As deadline approaches for $26B opioid settlement proposal, concerns raised by communities...
As deadline approaches for $26B opioid settlement proposal, concerns raised by communities impacted
COVID surge derails plans for new Springfield restaurant
COVID surge derails plans for new Springfield restaurant
Urgent Care centers seeing long waits due to COVID-19 surge
Urgent Care centers seeing long waits due to COVID-19 surge
Urgent Care centers seeing long waits due to COVID-19 surge
Urgent Care centers seeing long waits due to COVID-19 surge