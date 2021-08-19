Sky Cams
THURSDAY | A few storms bubble up in the afternoon heat

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a warm and humid morning across the area wit Metro temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The forecast is dry through the morning rush.

Under some clouds, temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s by noon; peaking in the lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. Spotty storms are possible this afternoon. The chance of rain, thunder peaks between 2 and 8 p.m. Rain coverage remains isolated, to widely scattered, today and whatever rain develops will diminish this evening.

We wake up to another muggy morning Friday.

Temperatures peak in the lower 90s Friday afternoon, under a bubbling clouds. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms are forecast to develop again Friday afternoon and through the weekend with more summer-time heat.

Have a great day,

Cutter

