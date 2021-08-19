Sky Cams
Wayne County middle schools moving to hybrid learning model

(Live 5/File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Both middle schools in Wayne County will move to a hybrid learning model due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

According to the district, both Martha Puckett Middle and Arthur Williams Middle now fall within the range for hybrid learning according to the school system’s COVID-19 Preventative Measures document.

The school district says there will be no in-person learning at either school on Friday, Aug. 20. Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, the school will move to the hybrid learning schedule.

  • Students whose household last name begins with letter A-K attending school at MPMS and AWMS on Monday and Tuesday.
  • Students whose household last name begins with letters L-Z will attend school at MPMS and AWMS on Thursday and Friday.
  • Buses will continue to run their regular schedules.

If you have questions regarding the hybrid schedule, please contact the school office at 912-427-1061 (MPMS) or 912- 427-1025 (AWMS).

