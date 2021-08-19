Wayne County middle schools moving to hybrid learning model

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Both middle schools in Wayne County will move to a hybrid learning model due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

According to the district, both Martha Puckett Middle and Arthur Williams Middle now fall within the range for hybrid learning according to the school system’s COVID-19 Preventative Measures document.

The school district says there will be no in-person learning at either school on Friday, Aug. 20. Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, the school will move to the hybrid learning schedule.

Students whose household last name begins with letter A-K attending school at MPMS and AWMS on Monday and Tuesday.

Students whose household last name begins with letters L-Z will attend school at MPMS and AWMS on Thursday and Friday.

Buses will continue to run their regular schedules.

If you have questions regarding the hybrid schedule, please contact the school office at 912-427-1061 (MPMS) or 912- 427-1025 (AWMS).

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.