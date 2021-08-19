Working Savannah Job Fair set for Thursday at the Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is teaming up with the Working Savannah Taskforce to hold a Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The event will take place at the Savannah Civic Center, which is currently one of the most popular COVID-19 testing sites in the city.

This will be the first job fair for the Working Savannah Taskforce. The event was planned a few months ago but now with the rise in Covid cases, it complicates things because hundreds of people have been going to the Civic Center to get tested each day.

The chair of the task force says she was worried they wouldn’t be able to hold the event, but they’re taking every precaution.

“We do have a lot of safety measures in place, safety is our first issue. When you come in you will have your temperature checked, masks will be required, there’s not going to be any excuses about it. We only allotted 30 vendors that way we could allow for social distancing so we put all the parameters in place to make this as safe as possible,” said Christie Hulme, Chair of the Working Savannah Task Force.

Hulme said the job fair will be held on the opposite side of the Civic Center from where the COVID-19 testing will be, so that will help keep people safe as well.

Anybody who wants a job is welcome to attend. There will be many different employment opportunities. At last check, the following businesses will be participating and more could be added:

American Income Life of Georgia

BOE Police Department

Carpenters Local 256

Chatham County Sheriff’s Department

FairCount

Georgia State Building Trades

Helmets to Hardhats

IATSE Local 320

Ironworkers Local 709

Kroger

LiUNA Local 515

Owens Corning

Pipefitters Local 188

Pizza Hut

Savannah Chatham Public School System

Savannah State

The event will run Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines will also be offered at the event.

