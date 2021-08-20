CAT mask mandate extended to Jan. 18

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will continue requiring passengers on CAT vehicles to wear masks into next year to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, as required by the Transportation Security Administration.

This week, the TSA confirmed that the federal face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, will be extended through mid-January.

CAT customers without a mask can request one from an operator.

The extension comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout Chatham County due to the Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy. While no vaccine is 100% effective, those who are vaccinated are less likely to contract the virus and for those who do, and the symptoms are often mild and the chance of hospitalization is low.

To help get more people vaccinated, CAT is hosting a free vaccination clinic next week at the Joe Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue. The J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center pop-up clinic will be at the transit center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 25. Both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines will be offered. No appointments are necessary.

More information about the vaccine can be found on the Coastal Health District’s website at https://covid19.gachd.org/.

