Chatham County Police arrest man wanted for murder

Orvelio Moises Mendez-Matias
Orvelio Moises Mendez-Matias(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested a man wanted for murder.

Detectives say they arrested and charged 31-year-old Orvelio Moises Mendez-Matias with the murder of 55-year-old Francisco Garcia. Garcia was found deceased on July 10, 2021, at an address in the 300 block of Chevis Road.

Mendez-Matias is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

