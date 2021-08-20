Chatham County Police arrest man wanted for murder

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested a man wanted for murder.

Detectives say they arrested and charged 31-year-old Orvelio Moises Mendez-Matias with the murder of 55-year-old Francisco Garcia. Garcia was found deceased on July 10, 2021, at an address in the 300 block of Chevis Road.

Mendez-Matias is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

