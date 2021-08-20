Sky Cams
Clean needles depend on the blue blood of horseshoe crabs

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, listens as Foster Jordan of Charles River Labs,...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, listens as Foster Jordan of Charles River Labs, left, talks about the properties of horseshoe crab blood, which is a vital component in the contamination testing of injectable medicines - including the coronavirus vaccines - at Charles River Labs on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Charleston, S.C. McMaster says the South Carolina company that bleeds horseshoe crabs for a component crucial to contamination testing of injectable medications is vital to development of a domestic medical supply chain. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Anyone who has to get an injection in the U.S. probably has horseshoe crabs to thank for keeping the needle clean.

A test used to screen medical products for bacteria has a crucial ingredient — the milky blue blood of the horseshoe crab. The blood is bled from hundreds of thousands of the creatures each year.

Ninety percent of them make it back to the sea as a renewable resource. Much of this work happens in South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster says the industry is vital to the development of a domestic medical supply chain.

The Food and Drug Administration has been asked to approve a synthetic alternative.

