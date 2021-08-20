Crews respond to 2 fires in less than 12 hours in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department says they put out two fires in less than 12 hours on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at Bay South Apartments off Mossy Oaks Road at around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say that fire was started by a lightning strike.

Firefighters went out on another fire call at around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Crews found a tow truck on fire, threatening to spread to a home. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the home.

Tow truck fire. (City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department)

Battalion Chief Matt Bowsher says no one was injured in either fire.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.