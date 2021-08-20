Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-20-2021

*
*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We will see a quieter weather pattern as we move into the weekend.  Our weather will be influenced by an inland trough and high pressure offshore.  This will bring generally quiet mornings with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  Temps will warm back into the 90s which is very seasonable for this time of the year.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms highs near 90.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: Hurricane Grace is moving westward in the southern Gulf of Mexico. A second landfall is forecast along the Mexican coast tonight as a category 2 hurricane.  Grace will quickly weaken over Mexico and is no threat to our area.  Tropical Storm Henri is located off the southeast coast in between South Carolina and Bermuda.  This storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves generally to the north, paralleling the east coast.  Henri is forecast to make a landfall in New England late Sunday as a hurricane.  Henri will weaken but move very slowly over New England into Tuesday.

Marine Forecast:  Today: NW winds at 5-10 kt becoming SW late.  Seas 2-3 ft.  Tonight: SW winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3ft.  Saturday: W winds at 5-10 kt becoming SW 10-15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3-4 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors gathered Wednesday outside The Haunt restaurant in Savannah.
Protestors at Savannah restaurant demand accountability in restaurant industry
(L) Ka'tori Jones, 13, (R) Yonique Garcia, 14.
Savannah Police looking for 2 missing teen sisters
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp signs executive order allowing businesses to choose if they follow local government COVID guidelines
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
All Wayne County schools moving to hybrid learning model

Latest News

A dry morning
VIDEO | Hot day with a couple storms
*
FRIDAY | Heat, spotty storms rule the forecast
*
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-19-2021
Plan on a warm, muggy morning walk
VIDEO | Summer-time weather pattern lingers