Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-20-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We will see a quieter weather pattern as we move into the weekend. Our weather will be influenced by an inland trough and high pressure offshore. This will bring generally quiet mornings with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Temps will warm back into the 90s which is very seasonable for this time of the year.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms highs near 90.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: Hurricane Grace is moving westward in the southern Gulf of Mexico. A second landfall is forecast along the Mexican coast tonight as a category 2 hurricane. Grace will quickly weaken over Mexico and is no threat to our area. Tropical Storm Henri is located off the southeast coast in between South Carolina and Bermuda. This storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves generally to the north, paralleling the east coast. Henri is forecast to make a landfall in New England late Sunday as a hurricane. Henri will weaken but move very slowly over New England into Tuesday.

Marine Forecast: Today: NW winds at 5-10 kt becoming SW late. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3ft. Saturday: W winds at 5-10 kt becoming SW 10-15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3-4 ft.

