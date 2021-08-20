Effingham Co. Schools mandate masks for teachers, staff & visitors

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a sentiment that Effingham County School District Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford has echoed time and time again since the pandemic begin last year.

“We’re not afraid to make adjustments if it’s going to help us stay in school and it’s going to help keep our staff and students safe,” said Dr. Ford during an interview last year.

And at Thursday’s school board meeting Dr. Ford did just that.

“I am going to ask the board to allow me to put a mask mandate, a mask requirement for our staff.”

That includes teachers, bus drivers and all other school staff.

A change as they see their staff positivity rate climb to 3.5%.

“If I don’t have enough staff to open the building then, you know, kids can’t come to school,” said Dr. Ford during Thursday’s meeting.

Of course, keeping students in the classroom has been the goal for the district all along.

Although they opened this year allowing parents of those considered close contact the option on whether or not to quarantine, that too has now changed.

“If you’re a close contact and you’re not wearing a mask, we’ll revert back to what our procedure was last year, that we operated our entire year on, you would have to follow the quarantine process,” Dr. Ford said.

But if a student is masked and not showing symptoms they’ll be allowed to stay in school.

A change again sparked by an influx of positive cases for students.

“We’ve got a positivity rate this week of 1.78% (as of Thursday). Now last year we never got close to 1% from a student population.”

Dr. Ford says that percentage has gone up since the meeting Thursday, it’s now at 2.25%.

While masks are still optional for students, along with teachers, visitors will be required to mask up as well.

The board doing what they feel will keep everyone safe and in school, including a plea from board member Lamar Allen, who himself has battled the virus.

“I’m going to reemphasize, I’m sorry but to the ones who hear or are listening who don’t have the shot. I’m going to tell you from personal experience you better get the dag gone shot because you don’t want this virus. I came as close to dying as anyone and I’m still getting over it and this was since December. You don’t want it. You may get lucky, but you’re flipping a coin.”

Another motion passed Thursday was to give staff members who test positive ten paid “COVID sick days.”

All the changes made during yesterday’s meeting will be reassessed by the board in October.

If you’d like to watch the whole meeting click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.