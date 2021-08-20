Sky Cams
End Zone: High school football scores for Week 1

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 1 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Westside-Macon at Bradwell
  • Pierce County at Brunswick
  • Glynn Academy at McIntosh Co. Academy
  • Richmond Hill at Beaufort
  • Jenkins at Groves
  • New Hampstead at Windsor Forest
  • Monroe at Appling County
  • Long County at Berrien
  • Tattnall County at Claxton
  • Baldwin at Liberty County
  • Memorial Day at Savannah
  • Bacon County at Atkinson County
  • Jeff Davis at Rutland
  • Swainsboro at Metter
  • Toombs County at Dodge County
  • Butler at Bryan County
  • Savannah Christian at ECI
  • Warren County at Jenkins County
  • GOTW-- Prince Avenue Christian at Calvary Day
  • Bulloch Academy at Savannah Country Day
  • Ridgeland vs. Estill at Hardeeville
  • Whale Branch vs. Calhoun Co.
  • Bluffton at South Florence

