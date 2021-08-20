End Zone: High school football scores for Week 1
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 1 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- Westside-Macon at Bradwell
- Pierce County at Brunswick
- Glynn Academy at McIntosh Co. Academy
- Richmond Hill at Beaufort
- Jenkins at Groves
- New Hampstead at Windsor Forest
- Monroe at Appling County
- Long County at Berrien
- Tattnall County at Claxton
- Baldwin at Liberty County
- Memorial Day at Savannah
- Bacon County at Atkinson County
- Jeff Davis at Rutland
- Swainsboro at Metter
- Toombs County at Dodge County
- Butler at Bryan County
- Savannah Christian at ECI
- Warren County at Jenkins County
- GOTW-- Prince Avenue Christian at Calvary Day
- Bulloch Academy at Savannah Country Day
- Ridgeland vs. Estill at Hardeeville
- Whale Branch vs. Calhoun Co.
- Bluffton at South Florence
