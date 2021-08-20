FRIDAY | Heat, spotty storms rule the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! While not quite, as warm as yesterday morning... it is still muggy. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s in most communities early this morning; 80 at the beach.

Under a few clouds, the temperature warms into the upper 80s by noon. Temps will peak in the low to mid-90s between 2 and 4 p.m.

Heat will help spark spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. One, or two, storms may be especially loud and produce a lot of lightning in addition to heavy rain. Spotty storms diminish this evening, but the chance of storms increases this weekend.

I think you’ll still be able to get the outdoor Saturday plans in, but keep an eye on the forecast; especially in the afternoon and early evening. Sunday and Monday are forecast to be the wetter days, with scattered to numerous downpours developing in the afternoon and evening.

More clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 80s both afternoons. More typical summer weather emerges by the middle of next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

