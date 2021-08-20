Sky Cams
Georgia’s Sen. Warnock focuses on jobs amid Afghan questions

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in...
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is seeking to highlight the infrastructure bill that senators passed, but he’s careful to say he’s not giving up on voting rights legislation and Medicaid expansion.

The Georgia Democrat spoke Thursday to the Atlanta Press Club, the first in a series of events statewide where Warnock plans to highlight an economic agenda.

Warnock faces questions from his potential 2022 Republican opponents about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Warnock declines to rate Biden’s performance, saying he opposes “endless wars” and wants to focus on evacuating people from the country.

