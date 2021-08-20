Great Dane in Statesboro hosting virtual job fair

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a job, one Coastal Empire company might have something for you.

Great Dane in Statesboro will hold a virtual job fair in hopes of hiring dozens of people.

Folks here at Great Dane say the pay increase and job fair are to help them get the employee numbers they need to keep up with demand for business.

The company announced they’ll now pay trailer assemblers between $14 and $18.50 per hour, with an extra $1.50 an hour for starting pay on night shift.

“We do need a lot more people. We’re currently in the middle of a production ramp. We have to get to levels we haven’t been at in a long time,” Plant Manager David Sage said.

He says they’re seeing more orders for refrigerated trailers that can haul food to stores, restaurants, schools, and other places. He says they’re looking for people in a range of departments and with a range of experience.

“A lot of times people see manufacturing and get intimidated and think ‘that’s not for me.’ In reality, we’ll bring you in, we’ll train you, we’ll give you the skills you need to be successful out there,” Page said.

He says they currently have about 330 employees and they hope to move that to 400.

They say the virtual job fair helps people who might be out of town as well as people already employed and don’t want to take a day off to decide if they want to leave that job for this one.

Candidates can apply during a special virtual job fair Aug. 23 -25, where they can speak directly with a Great Dane representative on their own time. Register at: https://greatdane.com/Virtual-job-fair-statesboro-ga-registration

