Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors gathered Wednesday outside The Haunt restaurant in Savannah.
Protestors at Savannah restaurant demand accountability in restaurant industry
(L) Ka'tori Jones, 13, (R) Yonique Garcia, 14.
Savannah Police looking for 2 missing teen sisters
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp signs executive order allowing businesses to choose if they follow local government COVID guidelines
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
All Wayne County schools moving to hybrid learning model

Latest News

FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
White House officials announced plans to offer a booster shot to fully vaccinated Americans who...
What about Johnson and Johnson boosters?
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
Entering auto suspect
Savannah Police working to ID entering auto suspect