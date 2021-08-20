Sky Cams
Hybrid learning having an impact on Wayne Co. daycares

By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wayne County students didn’t report to their classrooms Thursday. The school system is switching to hybrid learning on Monday.

Students will learn in-person two days a week, and three days will be virtual learning. The change has caused some parents to look for childcare.

Families already have limited daycare options in Wayne County. The owner of Little Miracles Daycare says when the district announced the switch to hybrid learning, she had several parents calling desperate for childcare.

Sandy Beasley says the calls continued Thursday; some parents even showing up at the facility wondering if the daycare had room for their child.

Unfortunately, Little Miracles is already at their capacity of 48 children and can’t accept any more. Beasley says it’s been hard to turn families away, as they told her other daycare options are also full.

She added that, even if she could accept more kids, helping with their virtual learning would be difficult.

“We tried that last year when they went to virtual learning. It’s tough. It’s tough. Kids don’t look at this as a school. This is a place to play and have fun, so when you try to instruct older kids, it has to be run like a public school system. You tend to have attention problems and sometimes behavior issues as well,” Beasley said.

