Midway Museum: A hidden gem of Georgia history

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s only Colonial house museum tells the story of Midway’s significant influence on the state’s history.

“There is so much history here that no one has any idea about,” Midway Museum docent Kitty Provence said.

The museum, located at 491 North Coastal Highway in Midway, sits inside the reproduction of an 18th century plantation cottage. It tells the story of what was once a hotbed of independence and the city’s connection to two U.S. presidents, a military base, and a beloved Georgia flower.

Midway was once home to two of Georgia’s three signers of the Declaration of Independence: Lyman Hall and Button Gwinnett. Two Revolutionary War generals, James Screven and Daniel Stewart, are buried in the cemetery across the street from the museum.

“Daniel Stewart, who is one of our major Revolutionary War heroes, is the great great grandfather to Teddy Roosevelt, and also for whom Fort Stewart is named,” Provence said.

The museum also traces the contributions of other influential individuals and families in Georgia from the 18th and 19th centuries, such as John Elliott Ward. He was our first ambassador to China and was there when the Civil War broke out.

“He will return to Georgia but before he comes he will get permission from the emperor of China to bring back some plant life, that he feels like will be a wonderful addition to our landscape,” Provence said. “The one plant we are most thankful for is the Camellia.”

The Midway Museum also features documents, furniture, portraits and other artifacts from Colonial history through the Civil War.

“People come here, and I think they are always amazed at how much history is here because this is like the best little kept secret in Georgia, in my opinion,” Provence said.

The museum is open for guided tours only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The last tour starts at 3 p.m. Call 912-884-5837 in advance to schedule a tour. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, and $5 for children under 19.

Visit themidwaymuseum.org for more information on scheduling an tour and to find out the latest COVID-19 protocol.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.