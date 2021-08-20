New businesses opening on Tybee Island throughout the pandemic

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout the pandemic, several new businesses have opened up shop on Tybee Island. Businesses range from restaurants to frozen yogurt places to art galleries.

“The businesses that are opening is what people are looking for,” said Kelly Swope, who is on the board of directors for the Main Street program.

Swope said seven businesses have opened up since the start of the pandemic. Hardly leaving room for any more to move in.

“98% of our business occupancy is filled. We had two businesses close and within days we had two businesses open,” she said.

Swope said the reason the businesses closed is unknown but says overall businesses on Tybee have seen great success.

“A little brave, I guess, or risky to do at this time but we feel like we have a good product,” Mi Vida co-owner Frank Bucci said.

Mi Vida is the newest business on the island and just opened their doors on Friday. Bucci said he’s glad to have a business on the island because the community and city are very supportive.

“Tybee has been amazing. I mean, they’ve basically been checking on us to make sure we have everything we need,” Bucci said.

Swope said because the Main Street program has worked so hard to help businesses stay afloat, through things like grants they can feel more comfortable opening or even expanding. Swope also says the island’s growing popularity is also a contributing factor.

“You need to know you’re going to be able to pay your bills regularly and with the tourists we have on a continuous basis makes it possible,” Swope said.

Buccci says one of the hardest things about opening right now is the staffing shortage. However, with the help of family and friends, they’re making it possible.

“For the time being, they’re here with us and they’re doing an amazing job. We’re super grateful to have them, like any restaurateur will tell you right now that is just a serious challenge,” Bucci said.

