Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Richmond Hill, Bryan County reach settlement in 2018 lawsuit

The City of Richmond Hill
The City of Richmond Hill(source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill has reached a $3.5 million settlement with Bryan County.

The agreement resolves a lawsuit that was filed in 2018.

As part of the agreement, the county agreed to include an ambulance and EMS crew in the city limits, something Richmond Hill had been requesting for some time.

Additionally, the city addressed the county’s millage rate back in 2018, saying it was creating an unnecessary cash reserve of nearly $20 million. Bryan County addressed this concern by rolling back its millage rate for all residents over the past four tax years.

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors gathered Wednesday outside The Haunt restaurant in Savannah.
Protestors at Savannah restaurant demand accountability in restaurant industry
(L) Ka'tori Jones, 13, (R) Yonique Garcia, 14.
Savannah Police looking for 2 missing teen sisters
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp signs executive order allowing businesses to choose if they follow local government COVID guidelines
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
All Wayne County schools moving to hybrid learning model

Latest News

CAT mask mandate extended to Jan. 18
CAT mask mandate extended to Jan. 18
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 5,238 new COVID-19 cases, over 9 million tests since pandemic began
Savannah veterans disheartened by recent events in Afghanistan
Savannah veterans disheartened by recent events in Afghanistan