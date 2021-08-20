Richmond Hill, Bryan County reach settlement in 2018 lawsuit

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill has reached a $3.5 million settlement with Bryan County.

The agreement resolves a lawsuit that was filed in 2018.

As part of the agreement, the county agreed to include an ambulance and EMS crew in the city limits, something Richmond Hill had been requesting for some time.

Additionally, the city addressed the county’s millage rate back in 2018, saying it was creating an unnecessary cash reserve of nearly $20 million. Bryan County addressed this concern by rolling back its millage rate for all residents over the past four tax years.

