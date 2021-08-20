Savannah businesses making decisions on mask mandates after Gov. Kemp announces executive order

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Savannah’s mask mandate re-instatement, it doesn’t require private businesses to mandate masks for customers, only strongly encourages them to.

WTOC checked in with several local businesses to see if Governor Kemp’s new executive order is changing policies they have in place.

The local COVID case count is shaping the mask policy of one downtown Savannah business WTOC checked in with Friday.

“We discussed about two weeks ago when things were on the rise that, here at Saints and Shamrocks, we would wear our masks, but we would leave it up to the individual customer whether or not they were going to wear their mask. Because we felt it was important for individuals to have a choice,” said Kathryn Neagle, Store manager, Saints and Shamrocks.

For the crew at Saints and Shamrocks, the decision to mask up wasn’t only based on local COVID case numbers.

“We have some very close family members that have recently contracted COVID, and are sick. So we thought that it may be the best decision to put our masks back on, while still letting customers have their choice in what to do.”

Just down the street, the owner of the Perry Rubber Bike Shop is requiring customers to wear masks.

“We do find some kick back from some people from out of town, wondering why, it’s simple. It’s for my protection, your protection and their protection. It’s everybody involved,” said David Udinsky, Perry Rubber Bike Shop.

Udinsky says he hopes it also helps keep his doors open.

“We don’t need employees getting sick. Just like everybody else we have a hard time finding employees, so we’re at a shortage. And we don’t need to be losing anybody getting sick right now, and taking time off.”

At this week’s briefing, Mayor Van Johnson said he’d be consulting with local health leaders to talk about imposing any additional restrictions to help curb rising COVID case numbers.

WTOC learned he did have that meeting Thursday. We asked if there are any changes on the horizon and he simply texted back, “To come...”

