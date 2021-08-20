Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah-Chatham teacher arrested for cruelty to children

Elizabeth Board
Elizabeth Board(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) teacher is being charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, according to the school district.

The school district said Elizabeth Board was removed from her position as a Godley Station K-8 teacher after “allegations of inappropriate behavior.” The district says she was reassigned to a site that has no contact with students.

According to the school system, campus police investigated the allegations and referred the charges to the Chatham County District Attorney’s office.

Board turned herself into authorities on Monday, Aug. 16.

The investigation remains active. SCCPSS said it would not comment further on the case due to it begin a personnel matter.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors gathered Wednesday outside The Haunt restaurant in Savannah.
Protestors at Savannah restaurant demand accountability in restaurant industry
(L) Ka'tori Jones, 13, (R) Yonique Garcia, 14.
Savannah Police looking for 2 missing teen sisters
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp signs executive order allowing businesses to choose if they follow local government COVID guidelines
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
All Wayne County schools moving to hybrid learning model

Latest News

Savannah businesses making decisions on mask mandates after Gov. Kemp announces executive order
Savannah businesses making decisions on mask mandates after Gov. Kemp announces executive order
Savannah, Ga.
Savannah businesses making decisions on mask mandates after Gov. Kemp announces executive order
All Wayne County schools moving to hybrid learning model
All Wayne County schools moving to hybrid learning model
CAT mask mandate extended to Jan. 18
CAT mask mandate extended to Jan. 18