Savannah Police working to ID entering auto suspect

Entering auto suspect
Entering auto suspect(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police detectives are trying to identify a man who stole items from a vehicle in the Highlands early Thursday morning.

Police say around 5 a.m., the unknown white male subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked on Hawkhorn Court and removed the owner’s identification and credit cards.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Northwest Precinct at (912) 651-6990 or 651-6994. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted online at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

