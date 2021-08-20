Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC Gov. McMaster rebukes Biden administration mask authority

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Henry McMaster has fired back a response to the Biden Administration’s threats to enforce mask mandates in schools.

President Biden’s ordered his Education Secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students.

Biden’s order takes aim at Republican governors in South Carolina, Florida, Texas and other states that have barred schools from mandating masks in the classroom. Biden directed the Education Department to “assess all available tools” against those policies.

In response, McMaster said “If @potus put as much effort into a withdrawal plan for Afghanistan as he is trying to force masks on our children then we wouldn’t have Americans and allies stuck behind enemy lines. He’s more concerned about Republican governors than he is with the Taliban.”

The Education Department says state policies could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Board
Savannah-Chatham teacher arrested for cruelty to children
Savannah, Ga.
Savannah businesses making decisions on mask mandates after Gov. Kemp announces executive order
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Body found in the water off Daufuskie Island
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
Entering auto suspect
Savannah Police working to ID entering auto suspect

Latest News

A family-owned Peruvian restaurant in Richmond Hill is getting back to normal this weekend...
Richmond Hill restaurant reopens after owner and family recover from COVID-19
Pooler Police are looking for missing 11-year-old Josh Boyles.
Pooler Police: Missing 11-year-old now located
Richmond Hill restaurant reopens after owner and family recover from COVID-19
Richmond Hill restaurant reopens after owner and family recover from COVID-19
Larry Atchley
Man wanted for sexual assault of a minor in Beaufort County arrested in upstate South Carolina
The Burton Fire District says two people and a kitten are recovering from a fire at a home.
Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion, shooting and arson in Burton