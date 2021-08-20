Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

S.C. organization provides job training for people with autism

Local organization provides job training for people with autism
Local organization provides job training for people with autism(Madeline Stewart)
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Unumb Center for Neurodevelopment is starting a job training program for people with autism by teaching them how to make t-shirts.

The program offers real-life job simulations to give students the life skills they need to enter the workforce.

“It’s not necessarily the skills that are the most important thing, but sometimes they’re practicing, ‘What do I do on my lunch break?’ or ‘How do I clock in and out?’ and ‘What does my paycheck look like and what are the deductions?’” said Kera Breitenstien, PR manager and teacher at The Unumb Center.

People with autism are just as able to be valuable employees like anyone else, says Unumb Center Executive Director Anslie Patrick. But they may need job training skills to be broken down a little more or taught differently than in other programs.

“We want the individuals that we serve to have an opportunity to be citizens in their community,” said Patrick. “To have a fulfilling life, and to be able to give back the same way. To have a meaningful, meaningful life.”

Allison Williams, an Employment Specialist with ARC of the Midlands, helps find jobs for people with all ability levels. She says people with special needs add value and diversity to the workforce while taking a great amount of pride in their work.

“They, a lot of times, want to work just as hard, if not harder, than anybody else. They strive to do well at their jobs,” said Williams. “It makes them also feel more independent and they’re able to socialize and make some money!”

The Unumb Center’s fall semester program begins August 26 and is available for people with diagnosed autism spectrum disorder from ages 13-21.

MORE: | Getting crafty at the Augusta Training Shop: ‘I’m here every week to get my fix’

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Protestors gathered Wednesday outside The Haunt restaurant in Savannah.
Protestors at Savannah restaurant demand accountability in restaurant industry
(L) Ka'tori Jones, 13, (R) Yonique Garcia, 14.
Savannah Police looking for 2 missing teen sisters
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 16, 2021, gives an update on the state's anti-COVID efforts.
Gov. Kemp signs executive order allowing businesses to choose if they follow local government COVID guidelines
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
All Wayne County schools moving to hybrid learning model

Latest News

State lawmakers host redistricting town hall meeting
State lawmakers host redistricting town hall meeting
Georgia Legislative Black Caucus host redistricting town hall
State lawmakers host redistricting town hall meeting
With college students back on campus and hanging out with their friends, experts want everyone...
SC self-defense instructor creates new partnership after hearing hundreds of students were unknowingly drugged
Game of the Week: Calvary vs PAC
Game of the Week: Calvary vs PAC
As deadline approaches for $26B opioid settlement proposal, concerns raised by communities...
As deadline approaches for $26B opioid settlement proposal, concerns raised by communities impacted