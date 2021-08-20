SC reports nearly 5,238 new COVID-19 cases, over 9 million tests since pandemic began

EDITOR’S NOTE: DHEC confirmed Wednesday afternoon an error in its grand total of COVID-19 cases listed in Wednesday’s report. The correct total of cases reported since the pandemic began is 673,172, consisting of 548,199 “confirmed” and 124,973 “probable” cases as defined below.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 5,238 new cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report, which reflect data DHEC received on Monday, includes 4,009 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,229 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included 31 deaths, 25 confirmed and 6 probable. One of the confirmed deaths was reported in Beaufort County and another was reported in Beaufort County, DHEC said.

The results came from 36,682 tests conducted with a positive rate of 14.5%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 681,659 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 554,415 cases detected using PCR tests and 127,244 detected with rapid tests.

As of Friday, DHEC reported a total of 10,213 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 8,989 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,224 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9 million tests since the pandemic began.







