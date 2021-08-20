Sky Cams
Schools trying to safely remain in classrooms as community transmission of COVID-19 goes up

By Blair Caldwell
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting back to full in-person learning was a big challenge for some schools, but the newest one is how to stay in school despite high community transmission of COVID-19.

While several school districts in our area have already made pivots because of COVID cases this year, Savannah Chatham continues on with their mitigation strategies. Students at Islands High School say they are glad to be back.

“I enjoy being back a lot more than online because It made me feel a lot more social coming back,” said Kelvin Warren, Junior at Islands High School.

“Personally, I’m glad to be back with me being online I kind of procrastinated and was like oh you know I can do this later I’ve got time,” said Samantha Bennett, Junior at Islands High School.

Students are back in their rhythm, changing classes, doing homework and more. Only this time they are doing in it a mask and with extra safety protocols.

“I think we’re committed to remaining open, but more importantly we’re remaining, committed to maintaining safe and healthy school environment,” said Derrick Butler, Principal at Islands High School.

They say their mitigation strategies have allowed them to carry on, though the high school says they have made adjustments to their cluster guidance to start the year..

“It’s allowed us to really think about who those close contacts are and making sure that you know we are not over responding to certain situations, but yet still within the guidelines of the department of public health and the CDC,” said Principal Butler.

Diamond Jones is a junior who says navigating a new school during the pandemic has been an adjustment.

“It is definitely different because this is my like first full year at Islands I just transferred here last year and it’s a change most definitely,” said Jones.

Despite the changes all agree they are glad to be together again and will do what it takes to maintain on a safe and productive path forward.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

