USCB adjusting to another year amid Covid

In line with State Law and CDC guidelines, all USCB students, employees, and visitors are required to wear face masks when indoors and in the presence of others on all campuses.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Students at the University of South Carolina Beaufort had their first day of classes Thursday.

On Wednesday, a state supreme court ruling allowed USCB to mandate masks just a few hours before their students would sit in their first classes of the year. In line with State Law and CDC guidelines, all USCB students, employees, and visitors are required to wear face masks when indoors and in the presence of others on all campuses.

Along with the mask mandate, the university is also limiting classroom capacity to 75-percent and socially distancing students.

WTOC spoke with the Director of Campus Health Thursday who said she is pretty confident in their mitigation strategies.

“Adjustments have been made every time that we’ve gotten new information about what’s going on. I feel that we are really well prepared, we expect, Covid is really widespread everywhere so we expect cases on campus, we’re not anticipating zero cases. But what we are anticipating is strong mitigation measures will prevent an outbreak on campus,” said Dr. Kimberly Dudas - Director of Campus Health Initiatives USCB.

Students and employees had to complete Back to School Health Requirements to return to campus for the Fall semester.

Click here to find out more about on-campus testing and vaccine options.

