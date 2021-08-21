Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Body found in the waters off Daufuskie Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A body has been found in the waters off Daufuskie Island near Freeport Marina, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO’s Marine Patrol Unit and Dive Team and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are on the scene.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updated as they become available.

