Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Body found in the waters off Daufuskie Island

(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A body has been found in the waters off Daufuskie Island near Freeport Marina, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO’s Marine Patrol Unit and Dive Team and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are on the scene.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updated as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Board
Savannah-Chatham teacher arrested for cruelty to children
Savannah, Ga.
Savannah businesses making decisions on mask mandates after Gov. Kemp announces executive order
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
Entering auto suspect
Savannah Police working to ID entering auto suspect
Orvelio Moises Mendez-Matias
Chatham County Police arrest man wanted for murder

Latest News

The Burton Fire District says two people and a kitten are recovering from a fire at a home.
Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion, shooting and arson in Burton
Bryan Co. Parents react to district-wide mask mandate
Bryan Co. Parents react to district-wide mask mandate
Health professionals recommend taking time this week to get back into your school routine.
Bryan Co. Parents react to district-wide mask mandate
WINDSOR FOREST VS NEW HAMPSTEAD
WINDSOR FOREST VS NEW HAMPSTEAD