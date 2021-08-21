Bryan Co. Parents react to district-wide mask mandate

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County is continuing its streak of record high COVID-19 cases with a community transmission index of more than 1,600.

As of August 13, the school district reported 178 positive students and staff in elementary schools; 69 positive students and staff in middle schools; and 67 positive students and staff in the high schools.

A mask mandate started Thursday for Bryan County students. Parents told WTOC they are worried their kids will come home from school with the virus.

Kristin Jaski’s son attends McAllister Elementary School. Last week, he tested positive for COVID-19 and despite his parents being fully vaccinated, they were infected too.

“It’s been very anxiety provoking to watch and wait, and then to be sick ourselves and try to protect our daughter and wear masks around her and quarantine her in her room. It’s been really, really hard,” said McAllister Elementary School Parent Kristin Jaski.

Jaski said they have been doing what’s necessary to protect themselves and others so they don’t understand why masks weren’t always required.

“It was a bit jarring to us, especially because we had been following the news and knew that Delta was already exploding.”

For the Lofton family, they received emails about COVID exposure days after school started.

“It’s scary,” said Parent Mya Lofton.

Mya Lofton has kids attending McAllister Elementary School and Richmond Hill High School. Lofton said she and her husband have a daily routine when they get home from school.

“I try to get them in the shower immediately, have them get rid of their clothing and just...I try to make it as normal as possible for them. At the same time, I’m worried about their safety,” she said.

Both parents were relieved by the district’s decision to require masks.

“Elated,” said Lofton. “I felt wonderful.”

But they wanted that from the beginning.

“My feeling is that, had these policies that they are instituting now been in place...would my family have gotten sick? My thought would be hopefully no,” said Jaski.

The mask mandate will remain through October 8. Bryan County’s superintendent said in an email to parents this week they will assess any changes that need to be made after that.

