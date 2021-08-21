Sky Cams
Eagles play final scrimmage of fall camp

Just two weeks away from their first game of the 2021 season, the Georgia Southern Eagles held their final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Just two weeks away from their first game of the 2021 season, the Georgia Southern Eagles held their final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

Georgia Southern redshirt sophomore cornerback Derrick Canteen ended the Eagles final scrimmage of fall camp with an interception. Fitting, as the Eagles have said repeatedly that the defensive continuity will be a strength for the team this year.

“That’s the best defense I ever played against. You know, throughout the Sun Belt, that’s the best defense I’ve played against in a while,” said Logan Wright, a redshirt senior running back. “It’s hard to find open gaps against them, man.”

That tough defense will be without one of their key veterans as Head Coach Chad Lunsford announced that sixth year inside linebacker Todd Bradley-Glenn tore his left bicep in last Saturday’s scrimmage, and will be out for the entire 2021-22 season.

“That is a huge blow for us at the linebacker spot, but more importantly that is a huge blow for us, because what an awesome leader he was for us on the field for us,” Lunsford said, “Now I will say this about Todd, Todd’s mindset is to be a huge leader for us off the field.”

On the other side of the ball, Lunsford said the team is pretty far along in installing their new offense.

“We threw a lot of mud on the wall and see what would stick, you know, so we’ve thrown a lot at them.”

As for COVID vaccination rates, 74-percent of the Eagles football players had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday- that’s up ten percent from Thursday. Lunsford said that 100-percent of the coaching staff had received at least one dose as of Saturday.

The Eagles open their season at home inside Paulson Stadium against Gardner-Webb on September 4. They’re set for 6:00 P.M. kickoff.

